Kerry Katona made a hilarious error when dressing her three-year-old daughter up in a new outfit. The mum, 37, shared a photo of her youngest daughter Dylan-Jorge (DJ), who she shares with former partner George Kay, in a new grey and white outfit. But what she thought was a “poncho”, wasn’t a poncho at all. Laughing at her own mistake, Katona wrote on Instagram on 24 October: “OMG I’m sooooo thick. Got this beautiful outfit for DJ from @minnkies.

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

“I thought it was a jumper with a poncho,“continued Katona. “It turns out to be a skirt and a jumper.” Mums commenting on the photo series thought Katona’s mistake was hilarious. “Haha don’t, once I put socks on my daughter thinking they were gloves - we’re tired so it’s allowed,” one person wrote. Another commented: “Love that you’re sharing your mum fails with us. We all have them!” And a mum also wrote: “I’m crying! This is the best thing I’ve seen all day.” Katona has previously shared another mum fail when she explained that DJ had managed to get hold of scissors and cut her own hair. “My DJ who thought it would be a good idea to cut her own hair,” Katona wrote at the time. “But she still looks beautiful.”

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

The mum received some negative comments on the photo, so she responded: “Nobody was hurt during DJ hairdressing disaster, so [stop] slagging me off by saying ‘What if’, don’t you all think I know this? “But rather [than] think about what could of [sic] happened (which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical toddler playing hairdresser gone wrong). DJ isn’t the first toddler in the world to of [sic] done this and nor will be the last.”

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:08am PDT