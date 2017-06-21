Kerry Katona Reveals She Is Trying For Sixth Child With Husband George Kay

Kerry Katona has revealed she is trying for her sixth child, (her second with her husband George Kay).
The mum-of-five, 36, said her plan is to have another baby within the next two years.
She said while she and Kay, 37, have been trying for a baby, she isn’t worried that they haven’t yet conceived, telling OK! Magazine: “We’re having a good go!”
Katona is mum to Molly, 15, and Lilly, 14, with former husband Brian McFadden and Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, from her second marriage to Mark Croft.
She also has a three-year-old called daughter Dylan-Jorge, with Kay.
She added: ”[I want to have a baby] in the next two years. That’s the plan.”
Speaking to Star Magazine just a month ago Katona said she wasn’t in a rush to get pregnant again.
“I’d never rule it out,” she said. “If it happens, it happens. But I’ve worked a bit too hard [on my body] for now.”
Back in 2014, the former ‘Atomic Kitten’ singer revealed she was broody for her sixth child.
“George wants another soon because he doesn’t want to be an old dad,” she told OK! Magazine at the time.
“We both want them close in age so we’ll have a cheeky try for number six on our honeymoon.”