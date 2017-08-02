In a bizarre interview on BBC 5 Live , Myers, whose column for the Times was branded sexist and anti-Semitic, professed to be “a great admirer of Jews” and repeatedly referred to “characteristics” of Jewish people which mean they “make the most of what they are intellectually and morally”.

Kevin Myers has become further engulfed in an anti-semitism firestorm of his own making after giving a car-crash interview with the BBC in which he attempted to explain his position following his sacking from the Irish Sunday Times .

After explaining to host Emma Barnett that his career is in “ruins” and his “reputation is in tatters”, Myers tried to explain away his remarks: “I think that the Jewish people have a tradition of exploring their talents and making the most of them.

“These are not confined to financial acumen, it’s in the entire range of human endeavour.

“So many musicians around the world, from which you can expect to make very little money for the most part, are Jewish. This requires huge amounts of hard work. A good musician will have done thousands and thousands of hours of practice for very little financial return but it is an intellectual and moral endeavour for musicians.

“Mathematicians, chess players and bankers. I’m more than happy to deal with the role of Jews in banking because the primary currency of banking is not money, it’s honesty, reliability and integrity and unless you have those characteristics as a bank, you will not survive. One of the reasons why the great banks of the world that have survived, so many of them are Jewish, is because they exhibit these characteristics.”

Myers said he had tried to Google how many Jewish people had won Nobel Prizes before coming on air.

Despite his internet connection failing him, Myers explained: “Jews don’t get Nobel Prizes because of favouritism in Norway and Sweden towards them or because the committee is Jewish, it’s because they have distinguished themselves in so many walks of life. This is a characteristic of Jewish people, an admirable characteristic.”