Khloe Kardashian Protein World Ad Accused Of Promoting Negative Body Image

Another Protein World campaign has come under scrutiny from body image campaigners and commuters, who fear it could send a negative message to women and girls.

The adverts feature Khloe Kardashian sporting a white leotard and leg warmers with the tagline: “Can you keep up with a Kardashian?”

The campaign is part of the company’s 30-day weight-loss challenge.

The billboards feature on London Underground months after Transport for London (TfL)’s pledge to ban advertising that promoted an unhealthy or unrealistic body image, particularly among young people.

At the time Sadiq Khan, who has two two teenage daughters, said he was worried about adverts that can cause women to be “ashamed of their bodies”.

Complainants believe the ad sends a negative message to young girls, but a spokesperson for TfL said in a statement that the advert was deemed to adhere to the rule.