Ikea has announced that it has achieved zero waste to landfill in the UK for the first time, marking a milestone in sustainability for the furniture firm. The Swedish flatpack giant has also released some details from its Live Lagom programme - a group of Ikea staff, bloggers and customers who are tasked with living their lives sustainably. And some of the findings are incredibly revealing.

Caiaimage/Chris Ryan via Getty Images Living sustainably needn't be expensive as these seven products show

The initiative found people were using Ikea products in ways even the firm’s own designers hadn’t predicted. One product, a standard kitchen timer, was being used by people to time their showers to save hot water. While another item, a standard plug in mains timer, normally used to manage lights, was being used by a smartphone user to limit the charge of their device overnight - saving costs on wasted electric. “We have loads of clever people in Sweden, in the forest designing stuff, who hadn’t thought of that at all,” Joanna Yarrow, the firm’s UK head of sustainability, told The Huffington Post UK. And here are 7 products you can buy to kick start your sustainable 2017. 1. Nifty energy-saving radiator panels

Energy-saving radiator panels that fit on the wall behind your radiator will ensure the heat from the radiator warms the room, rather than the wall. And it needn’t be expensive - so it’s perfect for renters. Radflek - 3 Sheet Pack (Fits 3-6 Radiators) £21.99 2. A very simple composter A composter turns food / garden waste into a fantastic rich compost for your garden or plant pots. These can be purchased from many suppliers or local councils. BLACKWALL 330l black compost converter - £19.99 3. Easy-peasy b attery charger

Rechargeable batteries cost the environment much less than disposable ones, so consider investing in a charger to bring them back to life. LADDA battery charger - £10 4. Big and bright LED lightbulbs LED light sources consume up to 85% less energy - and lasts 20 times longer than incandescent bulbs. Win-win. LEDARE light bulb - £5 5. Self-watering pot plant Plants are great for reducing levels of certain pollutants, but remembering to water them can be tricky. This has you sorted. IKEA PS FEJÖ self-watering pot plant - £16 6. Very knowledgable energy monitor

