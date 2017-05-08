We’ve all been there, that ice-cold sinking feeling that alerts us to the fact we just left our wallet in a coffee shop that is now, naturally, miles away.

Wouldn’t life be so much easier if your wallet had sent you a firm, but polite smartphone notification telling you not to forget it as you walked out the coffee shop door.

Well one Kickstarter project gives your wallet the power to do just that, using a tiny, but powerful Internet of Things device called Mu tag.