We’ve all been there, that ice-cold sinking feeling that alerts us to the fact we just left our wallet in a coffee shop that is now, naturally, miles away.
Wouldn’t life be so much easier if your wallet had sent you a firm, but polite smartphone notification telling you not to forget it as you walked out the coffee shop door.
Well one Kickstarter project gives your wallet the power to do just that, using a tiny, but powerful Internet of Things device called Mu tag.
Now the makers are very clear to point out that this is not a tracking device. it doesn’t use GPS (as the chip would make it too bulky), instead relying on the Bluetooth technology to create an imaginary ‘leash’.
The idea is simple, once the phone detects that the device is outside of Bluetooth’s own range of about 200ft it will send you a notification telling you that you’ve left something behind and showing you it’s last known location.
While many gadgets like Mu tag offer something similar, the creators believe their product has two distinct advantages.
For starters it’s smaller than just about anything else on the market, including arguably its biggest rival, Tile.
Secondly the app actually ties into your calendar and intelligently knows the tracked items you might need to remember before you’ve even forgotten them. A perfect example being that if it sees you’re flying then it will remind you ahead of time to take your passport and luggage.
With over $100,000 pledged to the project, Mu tag are expecting to start fulfilling orders at the beginning of next year.
A tag starts at $24.99, charger at $14.99 and for those that lose things all the time there’s even a larger hub which can charge up to four tags at the same time for $49.99.