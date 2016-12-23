Another Christmas, another innocent kid’s drawing that sends parents into hysterics.

In this instance, mum Connie Bennett’s six-year-old aimed to draw six reindeer in their stables before they head out for a busy night on Christmas eve.

Unfortunately, the (smiling) reindeer in question evidently look like something else altogether.

@TheUnmumsyMum I know how you appreciate a misunderstood child's drawing. Today my 6yr old drew Santa's reindeer in their stable 😂 pic.twitter.com/WdZETPObyn — Connie Bennett (@Connie_b88) December 22, 2016

Well, at least the child spread some festive cheer on social media.

@Connie_b88 Crikey. The one second from left looks the 'strongest' ☺️ — The Unmumsy Mum® (@TheUnmumsyMum) December 22, 2016

