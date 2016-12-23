Six-Year-Old Drew Santa's Reindeers In Their Stable, But It Looked Like Something Rather More NSFW

23/12/2016 11:21
Amy Packham Life Writer (Parents) at The Huffington Post UK

Another Christmas, another innocent kid’s drawing that sends parents into hysterics.

In this instance, mum Connie Bennett’s six-year-old aimed to draw six reindeer in their stables before they head out for a busy night on Christmas eve.

Unfortunately, the (smiling) reindeer in question evidently look like something else altogether.

Well, at least the child spread some festive cheer on social media.

