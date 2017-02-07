A teacher who became increasingly concerned about the gender stereotypes portrayed in online games for kids decided to do something about it.

Faye Ellis, director of digital technology at Thomas’s Clapham primary school found that many games targeted specifically at girls included scenarios where they had to dress up characters for a “date” or change their appearance by removing spots and leg hair.

Ellis spoke to the five- to seven-year-old children in her class about the characters in these games and how they viewed them.

“We talked about whether or not the characters looked healthy and whether or not it was important to always look beautiful,” she told The Huffington Post UK.

“Reassuringly, they all said they’d much rather be strong, smart, funny and kind than beautiful or handsome and muscly.”