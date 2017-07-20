For ITV’s final instalment of Killer Women, Piers Morgan travels to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York state to meet Sheila Davalloo. Former pharmaceutical researcher Davalloo, who has never spoken publicly about her crimes, was convicted of the murder of Anna Lisa Raymundo in November 2002. She bludgeoned the 32-year-old and stabbed her nearly 20 times in her Stamford, Connecticut condominium.

ITV Sheila Davalloo is serving a 25 year sentence for the attempted murder of her husband. She will also serve a further 50 years for the murder of Anna Lisa Raymundo

Prosecutors said Davalloo killed Raymundo because she was in a sexual relationship with Raymundo’s boyfriend Nelson Sessler and wanted him to herself. Davalloo’s husband Paul Christos testified that he loaned her night-vision binoculars and eavesdropping devices. He also told the jury she had a lock-picking kit and practiced at home.

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that a state law protecting a married couple’s conversations as confidential did not apply to Davalloo, who protested the use of self-incriminating comments she made to her husband as evidence against her during her trial. In a shocking twist, Davalloo was only identified as a suspect in Raymundo’s murder after being arrested for stabbing Christos four months later during a violent sex game at their home in Pleasantville.

ITV Davalloo with Piers Morgan at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York State