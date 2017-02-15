One of the alleged female assassins behind the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half brother was wearing pink tights and a sweater emblazoned with ‘LOL’ newly released CCTV images show. Two women are being hunted over the murder of Kim Jong-nam, 45, who told medical workers he had been attacked with a chemical spray before he died on the way to hospital on Monday. One person has been arrested in relation to the murder at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. A statement from the Royal Malaysia Police said the “female suspect was in possession of a socialist republic of Vietnam travel document”.

BREAKING: Malaysian police arrest female w Vietnam travel document in connection with death of North Korean man believed to be Kim Jong Nam pic.twitter.com/jjtXB5r6MI — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 15, 2017

Jong-nam was targeted at the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, said a senior Malaysian government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the case involves sensitive diplomacy. Multiple South Korean media reports, citing unidentified sources, said Jong-nam was killed by two women believed to be North Korean agents who fled in a taxi and were being sought by Malaysian police, the Associated Press reports. News of the apparent assassination rippled across Asia on Wednesday as Malaysian investigators scoured airport surveillance video for clues about two female suspects.

CCTV of one of the Kim Jong-nam's alleged killers

Malaysian officials have provided few other details about why they believe Jong-nam died in a targeted killing. Police said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death. Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials in what the South Korean government has described as a “reign of terror”. South Korea’s spy service said Wednesday that North Korea had been trying for five years to kill Jong-nam. The National Intelligence Service did not definitively say that North Korea was behind the killing, just that it was presumed to be a North Korean operation, according to lawmakers who briefed reporters about the closed door meeting with the spy officials.

The woman is wanted for questioning

The NIS cited Kim Jong Un’s alleged “paranoia” about his half brother. Still, the agency has a history of botching intelligence on North Korea and has long sought to portray the country’s leaders as mentally unstable. Police were searching for clues in the closed circuit television footage from the airport, said Selangor police chief Abdul Samah Mat. The airport is in Selangor, near Kuala Lumpur. According to the Malaysian government official,Jong-nam was in a shopping concourse and had not yet gone through security for a planned flight to Macau when the incident occurred. Jong-nam was estranged from his half brother, the North Korean leader. Although he had been originally tipped by some outsiders as a possible successor to his late dictator father, Kim Jong Il, others thought that was unlikely because he lived outside the country, including recently in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia. He reportedly fell further out of favour when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001, saying he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

Wong Maye-E, Shizuo Kambayashi/AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and his brother Kim John Nam