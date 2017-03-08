Video footage of a man claiming to be the son of the slain, estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has emerged. In the clip, posted online by a group that said it helped rescue them following the murder of Kim Jong Nam a month ago, the young man says he is lying low with his mother and sister. The governments of Netherlands, China, the United States, and a fourth unnamed country provided emergency humanitarian assistance to protect the family, the group, called Cheollima Civil Defense, said in a statement released on Wednesday along with the video.

JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images South Koreans watch a television news showing a video footage of a man who claims he is Kim Han-Sol

An official at South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said the man in the video is Kim Han Sol, the 21-year-old son of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 13 February by assassins who Malaysian police say used a super-toxic nerve agent that killed him within 20 minutes. The intelligence official declined to go beyond identifying Kim Han Sol. During the 40-second video posted on Wednesday, the man says his father was killed a few days ago. “I’m currently with my mother and my sister...,” he said, without disclosing his location or who he was living with.

JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images The man said he and his sister and mother had been safely relocated since the murder

“We hope this gets better soon,” he added. It has not been possible to independently verify the video. But the man closely resembled Kim Han Sol, who was last interviewed on camera in 2012 by former Finnish defence minister Elisabeth Rehn. Kim Han Sol is the son of Kim Jong Nam’s second wife, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau with Kim under Beijing’s protection after the family went into exile a several years ago. South Korean intelligence officers say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had issued standing orders for the elimination of his elder half-brother. The statement released on the website of Cheollima Civil Defense said the organisation responded last month to an emergency request by Kim Jong Nam’s family members for “extraction and protection”.

Getty Kim Jong-Nam, left, and Kim Jong-Un

It thanked the Netherlands ambassador to North and South Korea, Ambassador Lody Embrechts, for his “timely and strong response” to the group’s request for help. Embrechts, who is based in South Korea, declined to comment on the statement. “The three family members were met quickly and relocated to safety. We have in the past addressed other urgent needs for protection,” the Cheollima Civil Defense statement said, adding that the whereabouts of the family will not be addressed.