Kim Kardashian West Branded 'Irresponsible' For Describing The Flu As An 'Amazing Diet'

Kim Kardashian West has hailed a new “diet” for her six-pound weight loss ahead of the 2017 Met Gala, and it’s proven rather controversial.

The 36-year-old tweeted to her 51 million followers that the flu “can be an amazing diet” before adding: “So happy it came in time for the Met lol # 6lbsdown.”

While the tweet might seem like a joke, many Twitter users are far from happy about it. Some branded the tweet as “irresponsible” while others highlighted that she is “glamorising sickness for weight loss”.

JB Lacroix via Getty Images

The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 19, 2017

Within hours, numerous people had called her out for it...

@KimKardashian Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick... — kirst the worst (@kirakirst) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian As a person on chemo - & therefore immunosuppressed - this isn't really a great thing to put out there. The flu could literally kill me... — MelMed🦋 (@mel_med_larson) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian maybe don't glamorize sickness for weight loss — Tatiana Nassar (@TatianaNassar) April 19, 2017

Flu is a common infectious viral illness spread by coughs and sneezes. Symptoms typically include a high temperature, tiredness and weakness, a headache, general aches and pains, and a dry, chesty cough.

If you’re otherwise fit and healthy, there’s usually no need to see a doctor. However, according to the NHS, some people are at risk of complications including the elderly, pregnant women and those who have a long-term medical condition or weakened immune system.

Following Kardashian West’s tweet, several people jumped to the reality TV star’s defence, labelling it as “sarcasm” and “a joke”.

Let Kim K live man. She made a joke about the flu. Who cares. Stop spending your time caring and go have some fun before you die. — Josh Rosen (@JoshRosen1) April 19, 2017

people are truly taking it to the heart because Kim K said the "flu is an amazing diet" like she's so sarcastic as is. Ppl are annoying. — $ (@xonati__) April 19, 2017

Why are people getting so pissy at Kim K for saying the flu helped her loose 6lbs 😂 if the girl wants to loose weight let her. — amàrjhot kaur (@amarjhot) April 19, 2017

A spokesperson for eating disorders charity Beat told The Huffington Post UK: “It’s unfortunate that a celebrity who’s in the public eye with such a following on social media would make such a comment.

“Young people struggling with an eating disorder are fighting a tough enough battle as it is without thoughtless remarks such as this, which can make it even harder.”