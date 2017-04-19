Kim Kardashian West Branded 'Irresponsible' For Describing The Flu As An 'Amazing Diet'

Kim Kardashian West has hailed a new “diet” for her six-pound weight loss ahead of the 2017 Met Gala, and it’s proven rather controversial.
The 36-year-old tweeted to her 51 million followers that the flu “can be an amazing diet” before adding: “So happy it came in time for the Met lol
#6lbsdown.”
While the tweet might seem like a joke, many Twitter users are far from happy about it. Some branded the tweet as “irresponsible” while others highlighted that she is “glamorising sickness for weight loss”.
Within hours, numerous people had called her out for it...
Flu is a common infectious viral illness spread by coughs and sneezes. Symptoms typically include a high temperature, tiredness and weakness, a headache, general aches and pains, and a dry, chesty cough.
If you’re otherwise fit and healthy, there’s usually no need to see a doctor. However, according to the NHS, some people are at risk of complications including the elderly, pregnant women and those who have a long-term medical condition or weakened immune system.
Following Kardashian West’s tweet, several people jumped to the reality TV star’s defence, labelling it as “sarcasm” and “a joke”.
A spokesperson for eating disorders charity Beat told The Huffington Post UK: “It’s unfortunate that a celebrity who’s in the public eye with such a following on social media would make such a comment.
“Young people struggling with an eating disorder are fighting a tough enough battle as it is without thoughtless remarks such as this, which can make it even harder.”
The Huffington Post UK has reached out to Kardashian West’s publicist for comment and is waiting to hear back.