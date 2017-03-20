At least 18 people were killed when a large tree fell into the pool they were bathing in at the base of a waterfall in Ghana, police have confirmed. The waterfall, near the town of Kintampo, was busy with weekend daytrippers enjoying the beauty spot - many of them students - when the freak accident struck on Sunday.

A further 20 people were being treated in hospital, Desmond Owusu Boampong, a local police commander, told Reuters. The BBC had the number of injured at 22. The broadcaster said rescue teams used chainsaws to cut through the fallen tree and free those trapped underneath. President Nana Akufo-Addo has tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims.

I have learnt with great sadness, the unfortunate incident that occurred at Kintampo Waterfalls yesterday. (1/2) — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) March 20, 2017

My deepest condolences to the families of all those affected by this unfortunate and tragic incident. (2/2) — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) March 20, 2017

Police and fire service personnel were involved in the rescue operation at the scene in Ghana’s central Brong-Ahafo region, 400km (250 miles) north of the capital Accra. An eyewitness told Ghana’s Starr News that most of those involved were students of the Wenchi Senior High School, but that tourists were also injured. It is not known how many of the deceased were students at the school, but there have been claims that five students died. 233livenews.com reported that some students of the University of Energy and Natural Resources were also involved in the accident.

The victims, largely students of the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School, were on an excursion and were swimming... https://t.co/bhAr3dCIdj — Daily Graphic (@Graphicgh) March 19, 2017