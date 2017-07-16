Kirstie Allsopp has announced she is quitting Twitter, after recently creating an unlikely storm on the social media site.

The ‘Location, Location, Location’ presenter was criticised after making a comment about whether washing machines belonged in kitchens earlier this week.

She admitted to finding it “disgusting”, claiming that it was her “life’s work” to get people to stop doing their laundry so close to where they prepare food.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kirstie Allsopp was at the centre of a Twitter storm

After receiving a barrage of tweets accusing her of not considering the fact that only a lucky few had alternatives to the kitchen in their homes, she branded her detractors “a total bunch of fuckwits”.

Now, in a piece for the Guardian entitled ‘My Washing Machine Furore Proved It: Brexiting Brits Can’t Take A Joke’, Kirstie has revealed she is leaving Twitter, blaming attitudes spawned by Brexit, and tabloid newspapers.

It is not the first time Kirstie’s views have landed her in hot water with Twitter users.

She also raised eyebrows by claiming women should focus on having children in their twenties, rather than going to university.

