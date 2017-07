With some 27 million followers, Oprah is both popular and very active, with an 'outreach' score of eight out of ten. The talk show host, producer and all-round lifestyle guru has a media empire of her own, with her own TV network and five books, but Twitter is at the heart of it. Her Sunday morning show in the US, Super Soul Sunday, often trends on the platform.She's recently started using the live-streaming service Periscope to broadcast (or, as she calls it, PeriscOprah) what she's been up to, such as cooking Tibetan dumplings with a TV chef, but she also tweets about heavier matters like faith and race. "All of us deserve the right to be loved for who we are ". Bravo #BruceJenner — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 25, 2015