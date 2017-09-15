Six- and seven-year-old children in Year 2 will no longer have to sit SATs exams from the year 2023, under new Government plans.

However, new tests will be introduced for children going into Reception, as a “baseline” assessment, to help track their progress.

Additionally, a times tables test for Year 4 pupils, aged nine and 10, will be introduced in the 2019/20 academic year.

Children are still expected to sit SATs in Year 6.

“These changes will free up teachers to educate and inspire young children while holding schools to account in a proportionate and effective way,” Education Secretary Justine Greening said.