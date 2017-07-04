More than a third of primary school pupils have failed to meet the expected standard in their reading, writing and maths SATs exams, figures show.

According to the BBC, 39% of 10- to 11-year-olds who sat their national curriculum tests this year did not reach the expected level.

However, congratulations are in order as the 2017 SATs results do show an improvement on last year’s results, when 47% did not meet the expected standard.

Parents were advised to take this year’s results with a “pinch of salt” by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).