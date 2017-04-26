Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s debut KKW collection has been restocked and will be available to buy online again (but, be warned, we imagine it won’t be around for long).

After teasing the news of a makeup collaboration in recent weeks in social media posts where they look like twins, the sisters’ creme liquid lipstick set launched on 25 April, and of course it sold out almost instantly.

But Kylie Cosmetics has announced an official restock will take place today at 3pm (PST). So, hang fire just yet, as that’s 11pm in the UK.