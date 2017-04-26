Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s debut KKW collection has been restocked and will be available to buy online again (but, be warned, we imagine it won’t be around for long).
After teasing the news of a makeup collaboration in recent weeks in social media posts where they look like twins, the sisters’ creme liquid lipstick set launched on 25 April, and of course it sold out almost instantly.
But Kylie Cosmetics has announced an official restock will take place today at 3pm (PST). So, hang fire just yet, as that’s 11pm in the UK.
Consisting of four nude shades, the lipsticks are all named after Kim K (Kimberly, Kim, Kiki and Kimmie).
This isn’t the first time Jenner has teamed up with one of her siblings on a makeup collab. Last year she worked with her elder sister Khloe on a four-piece lip kit set entitled Koko Kollection.
Maybe it’ll be Kylie and Kendall next? We do hope so.
The KKW collection lip kit is available on KylieCosmetics.