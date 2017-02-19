Foc Kan via Getty Images Kylie Minogue

Now the Aussie pop princess has broken her silence on the split, admitting she has no regrets. She told The Sunday Herald Sun: “It wasn’t meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience.”

The ‘Spinning Around’ singer thanked fans for their “love and support” and insisted she wished “only the best” for her ex. Sharing an image of a sunset, the star wrote: “#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises.” According to reports, Kylie threw Joshua out of her West London home at the end of last year, after he reportedly ‘grew close’ to a Spanish actress. A source told The Sun: “She no longer trusts him. She is absolutely devastated, totally heartbroken.”

