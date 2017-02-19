Kylie Minogue has spoken for the first time about her split from former fiancé Joshua Sasse.
The 48-year-old singer and British actor, 29, confirmed they had gone their separate ways earlier this month, just a year after getting engaged.
Now the Aussie pop princess has broken her silence on the split, admitting she has no regrets.
She told The Sunday Herald Sun: “It wasn’t meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience.”
Despite her heartbreak, Kylie says she remains optimistic, and hasn’t ruled out falling in love again.
“I try to see the glass as half full,” she added. “I haven’t had the white picket fence and happy ever after in my life, so far, but perhaps that’s just not my destiny. I know love and I love to be in love.”
Kylie confirmed her split from Joshua, who she met on the set of his US series ‘Galavant’ in 2015, in a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram.
The ‘Spinning Around’ singer thanked fans for their “love and support” and insisted she wished “only the best” for her ex.
Sharing an image of a sunset, the star wrote: “#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises.”
According to reports, Kylie threw Joshua out of her West London home at the end of last year, after he reportedly ‘grew close’ to a Spanish actress.
A source told The Sun: “She no longer trusts him. She is absolutely devastated, totally heartbroken.”
Having recently signed with record label BMG, Kylie says the split has inspired her to record new music.
“I’ve already started work on my new album,” she said. “It’s been so rewarding and such a good tonic to be back in the studio,’’ she said.
“It’s my 30th year in the music industry, so I now draw on a lot of experience, but at the beginning of the recording process, and with a new label, it feels fresh and very exciting and I can’t wait to finish it and share it with everyone.”