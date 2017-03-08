Kylie Minogue has admitted she should have trusted her instincts when it came to her former fiancé Joshua Sasse, who she split from last month. Despite saying she had no regrets about her two-year romance with the 29-year-old British actor, the singer says she wished she’d listened to “better advice”.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Kylie Minogue poses at the launch of her eyewear collection for Specsavers in Sydney

Speaking at the launch of her Specsavers range of glasses in Sydney, the 48-year-old reflected on her difficult past few months but said she was “feeling great”. “It’s not been the easiest times of late but that [her split from fiance Joshua Sasse] is a purely personal matter and I have no regrets,’ she told The Sydney Morning Herald. She added: “Hindsight is illuminating but not always what we want to see. “I wish I had trusted my instincts on some occasions when I didn’t and I wish I had listened to better advice when I didn’t.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Kylie and Joshua split last month after two years together.

Kylie and Joshua confirmed they had gone their separate ways in February, just a year after getting engaged. Following the news, the singer shared a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram. The ‘Spinning Around’ singer thanked fans for their “love and support” and insisted she wished “only the best” for her ex. Sharing an image of a sunset, the star wrote: “#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises.”

In another interview, the Aussie pop princess admitted she had no regrets and was looking forward to her future. “It wasn’t meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience,” she said. Despite her heartbreak, Kylie says she remains optimistic, and hasn’t ruled out falling in love again.

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images