Kym Marsh Praises Boyfriend Matt Baker For Saving Her Six-Year-Old Daughter's Life

Kym Marsh is eternally thankful that her boyfriend was on hand to “save” her daughter Polly’s life when a wooden swingset collapsed on top of her head.

The ‘Coronation Street’ star said Matt Baker dived to the six-year-old’s rescue when the accident occurred in the garden of their Manchester home earlier this May.

“A few days before our anniversary he saved Polly’s life,” the mum wrote in her OK! Magazine column, explaining that Baker had been pushing Polly on the swing when it collapsed.

“A huge log was about to hit Pol on the head. Matt dived on top of her and it fell on his back instead. He was in agony and his upper back was back and blue.

“If it had fallen on his head it would have knocked him clean out, so it doesn’t bear thinking about what would have happened to Polly if he hadn’t been with her.”