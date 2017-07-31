Kym Marsh Furious After Finding Fake Twitter Account Impersonating Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Polly

Kym Marsh has vented her frustration online after learning that a fake Twitter account has been set up by someone pretending to be her six-year-old daughter Polly.

The ‘Coronation Street’ actress, 41, who is mum to Polly, six, Emilie, 19, David, 21, and Archie, who passed away after he was born 19 weeks early, said the account was using photos of Polly without her permission.

“The fake account of my six-year-old Polly Connor has blocked me,” she tweeted on Sunday 30 July.

“You are using photos of my little girl you strange, strange person.”