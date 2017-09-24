Brexit Rows Could Tear Labour In Two, Warns Party's Election Chief Andrew Gwynne

Labour’s election chief warned rows over Brexit could tear the party in two today as he called for unity ahead of the next election.

Andrew Gywnne, who helped drive the campaign which saw Labour pick up 30 seats in June, urged activists and MPs to thrash out disagreements in a “comradely fashion” as the party’s annual conference in Brighton kicked off.

The Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary told HuffPost UK’s Waugh Zone live fringe event the party should be proud of its record in Government under Tony Blair, listing policies such as the introduction of the minimum wage and record levels of public investment.

But with Labour MPs Caroline Flint and Clive Lewis already clashing on the airwaves over freedom of movement, and an activist-led protest against party General Secretary Iain McNicol, there is a danger the four-day conference could descend into infighting.

In the conference hall this morning a delegate was heckled for saying London Mayor Sadiq Khan and had a mandate to speak, with one activist shouting back that Jeremy has the mandate.

When asked if he thought the split in Labour between Remain and Leave voters could “spill over into a debate which could tear the party in two”, Gwynne responded: “It could, if we’re not careful.”

Gwynne was reminded of delegates booing the mention of three-time election winner Blair’s name during the 2011 conference, and asked if he would condemn such behavior happening in Brighton.

He replied: “I’m up robust debate but it has to be done in a comradely fashion and it has to be done remembering that the eyes of the country are on us, and if we seek to win the trust of voters in those constituencies that we narrowly missed out on winning and winning back in June then we have to convince them we are a united Labour party.”