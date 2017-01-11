The Labour Party does want to see a reduction in immigration a shadow cabinet minister has said, despite Jeremy Corbyn having said just yesterday that he did not believe the level was too high.

Speaking to the BBC’s Daily Politics programme on Wednesday, Shadow Work and Pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams defended the Labour leader from accusations he had left voters confused over the party’s stance on migration.

Yesterday, Corbyn backtracked on an initial suggestion he would abandon his absolute commitment to accepting EU free movement of people.

And asked in an interview with the BBC whether he thought immigration levels were too high, he said: “No.”

But Abrahams, asked today if the Labour Party want levels of immigration to come down, said: “Yes, we do.”

European leaders have warned the UK that securing access to the EU’s single market would require it to accept freedom of movement.

Theresa May has hinted she will support a so-called hard Brexit given she has made controlling immigration her priority in negotiations with Brussels.