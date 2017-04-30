One of Labour’s largest donors has pledged to stand against Jeremy Corbyn in the general election if he does not quit

Michael Foster, who has given more than £400,000 to the party since 2010, said Labour faces “annihilation” on 8 June because the “blinkered” leader lacks the characteristics to win.

Foster, a celebrity agent whose clients have included Chris Evans and Sacha Baron Cohen, even made the sensational claim that supporting the current leader “means supporting a political strategy that kills people”, linking Tory dominance to longer heart operation wait times.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Foster said:

“There are a lot of things a political party looks for in a leader. Jeremy Corbyn possesses none of them. Because of him, Labour faces annihilation at the polls.”

Foster, who was suspended by the party after launching a legal bid to oust Corbyn last year, said the results of the local elections on May 4 should decide his fate. Issuing an ultimatum, he said:

“If the results are as bad as predicted, then Jeremy should stand down voluntarily and let someone else lead the fight in June. “If he does not – and I don’t believe he ever would – I would be very happy to fight him and his fellow travellers on the extreme left of the party by standing in his constituency of Islington North.”

Corbyn has been MP for the north London constituency since 1983 and boasts a majority of more than 20,000.