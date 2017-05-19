Jeremy Corbyn would have a chance of beating Theresa May if only people under 50 were voting, a leading pollster has said.

The latest poll of polls puts Labour on 31%, 16 points behind the Tories who could win around 390 seats on June 8.

But Stephan Shakespeare, chief executive of polling firm YouGov, said those within Labour who blamed Corbyn for its bad polling should not dismiss him or his movement, given the support he had among younger people.

“Important sections of the electorate really like [Corbyn], and feel he speaks for them,” he wrote in The Evening Standard.