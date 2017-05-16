All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    16/05/2017 11:30 BST | Updated 16/05/2017 13:23 BST

    Labour Manifesto 2017 PDF In Full: Jeremy Corbyn's 'Radical' And 'Responsible' Programme For Government

    Party also details how it will pay for its policies.

    Jeremy Corbyn has unveiled his “radical” and “responsible” manifesto for the general election on June 8.

    The Labour Party’s policy programme was launched this morning in Bradford and Corbyn said it would create a “country run for the many not the few”.

    Despite Theresa May’s Conservative Party holding a sizable poll lead, Corbyn said “opinion is changing and it’s moving towards Labour”.

    A draft of the document was leaked last week, but today Labour released the final version. You can read here what has changed from the leaked version and what is new, here.

    The final manifesto as well as how the party intends to pay for its policies, can are in full below.

    Labour’s 2017 General Election manifesto:

    Labour Manifesto 2017 by Ned on Scribd

    How Labour will pay for its policy programme:

    Funding Britain's Future by Ned on Scribd

    Related...

    MORE:International Newsjeremy corbynlabour party

    Conversations