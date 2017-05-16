Labour’s manifesto has promised to distance the United Kingdom from the United States should Donald Trump break the “shared values” of the special relationship.

Jeremy Corbyn unveiled his final programme for government on Tuesday morning.

In it, the party says: “Since the Second World War, Britain’s most important diplomatic relationship has been with the US. But that special relationship is based on shared values.

“When the current Trump administration chooses to ignore them, whether by discriminating on the basis of religion or breaking its climate change commitments, we will not be afraid to disagree.”

Trump was not mentioned in the draft version of the manifesto that was leaked last week.

Corbyn used a speech at Chatham House to lay the groundwork for the foreign policy section of the manifesto when he said there should be “no more hand-holding” with the US president.

Theresa May has moved to forge a close relationship with Trump and was the first foreign leader to meet the new president at the White House.