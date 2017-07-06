Education Secretary Justine Greening has said there will be “no backsliding” on LGBT rights, as she was questioned on DUP’s “vile” views on equality.

Theresa May’s decision to turn to the socially conservative DUP to prop up her minority government has led to fears the government may water down its commitment to LGBT rights.

Labour MP Paula Sherriff told Greening in the Commons today: “DUP representatives have described homosexuality as repulsive, wrong, vile, immoral, offensive and obnoxious.

“Does the minister agree that it these hateful remarks themselves are repulsive, wrong, vile, immoral, offensive and obnoxious and they should have no place in our politics, let alone in government.”

She asked: “The DUP once ran a campaign called ‘save Ulster from sodomy’, isn’t it time to save Ulster from bigotry?”

This weekend is London Pride and last year Greening marked the event by publicly announcing she was in a same-sex relationship.