Theresa May was mocked as a “interim prime minister” today as Labour MPs hammered her for losing her majority at the election and the subsequent cabinet infighting.

At the final prime minister’s questions before the summer recess, May was peppered with jokes about her lack of authority amid suggestions her time as Tory leader could end sooner rather than later.

Labour’s Glasgow North East MP Paul Sweeny made fun of May for having a “new found empathy for those in insecure work”.

“The prime minister will now know what it’s like to have a job but to lack job security, sometimes it can even bring a tear to the eye,” he said.

May revealed in an BBC interview last weak that she shed a tear when the general election exit poll was released.