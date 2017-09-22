Labour Plans To End Period Poverty With Free Sanitary Products In Schools And Foodbanks

Labour will end period poverty if it gets into power by handing out free sanitary products in schools, foodbanks and homeless shelters.

The party says it wants all women, regardless of age, social status or background, to be able to easily access the hygiene products they need.

Shadow women and equalities minister Dawn Butler will unveil the policy at Labour Women’s Conference in Brighton this Saturday.

She told HufffPost UK: “We are going to be announcing the Period Poverty Campaign. We will be going through all the finer details, but the objective is to end period poverty in our lifetime. We will have a consultation to look at the number of ways we can work on making it a reality.

“It is a scandal that women on low incomes are having to deal with the additional burden of struggling to afford sanitary products, and young girls missing school once a month because they can’t afford sanitary protection.

“It’s not a woman’s choice to have a period, it is far from a luxury, and you can be sure that if men had periods this problem would be solved a long time ago.

“The next Labour government will provide funding for free sanitary products for secondary schools, foodbanks and homeless shelters, to ensure young and vulnerable women have access to sanitary products during menstruation.”