Labour Pledges Laws On NHS Safe Staffing - And Plans To Scrap 1% Pay Cap For Nurses

Labour would scrap the 1% pay cap currently imposed on nurses and midwives and introduce new laws on safe staffing in the NHS if the party gets into government.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth will on Wednesday also set out plans to reinstate bursaries for students studying health-related degrees in a speech to the UNISON Health Conference in Liverpool.

He will unveil a three-point ‘election guarantee’ for NHS workers and pledge a Corbyn-led government would:

- Increase pay to a sustainable level and return to public sector pay agreed through collective bargaining and evidence from independent pay bodies

- Put safe staffing levels into law ‘so that finances never take precedent over patient safety’

- Ensure a fully-funded education for those training to enter the health service

The party says there are around 26,000 unfilled nursing posts and 3,500 vacant midwife positions - a situation currently dealt with by drafting in temporary staff at a cost of £3bn a year - and vowed to ask the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to restart work on helping trusts judge safe staffing levels - a scheme started in November 2013 but dropped by the government in June 2015.

The move could be viewed as a demonstration by the party that it has learned lessons from the Mid-Staffs hospital scandal, in which hundreds of patients died as a result of poor care and neglect.