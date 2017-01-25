Labour Ready For 'Hand-To-Hand Combat' With Theresa May Over Brexit

Labour has threatened to wage “hand-to-hand combat” with the government on Brexit after the Supreme Court ordered that Parliament must have the final say on triggering withdrawal from the European Union.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Labour would insist on a white paper on leaving the EU as the Government hurries to rush emergency Brexit legislation through Parliament in the coming days.

MPs and peers will have the last word on withdrawal after Prime Minister Theresa May lost the Government’s appeal against a High Court judgment stating Parliament, not Downing Street, must invoke the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty mechanism that formally launches Brexit.

Thornberry made it clear Labour would not let the government get its own way.

“Article 50, if it it is going to be triggered, we will not get in the way of it, but we will try and amend the legislation in order to ensure that they keep coming back, that we keep an eye on them,” she said.

“And, if necessary, there will be hand-to-hand combat on this,” she told BBC’s Newsnight.

In a sign of the tension growing Westminster over its role in leaving the EU, one Conservative peer yesterday warned parliament not to try and block Brexit.

“There would be no option for those of us who were in the majority in voting to leave other than to take to the streets and probably start breaking things,” Lord Hamilton suggested.