A Labour party member has “died suddenly and unexpectedly”, reportedly after being suspended over alleged misconduct involving pornography.

The male staff member worked at Labour Party HQ in Victoria and was not well known to the public, Sky News reported.

The broadcaster said it understood the death happened shortly after the man learned he was being investigated. The facts in his case had not been established, it said.

Labour has not commented on those claims, releasing a statement only to confirm the death of a staff member.

“A member of Labour Party staff has died suddenly and unexpectedly.