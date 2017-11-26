A Labour party member has “died suddenly and unexpectedly”, reportedly after being suspended over alleged misconduct involving pornography.
The male staff member worked at Labour Party HQ in Victoria and was not well known to the public, Sky News reported.
The broadcaster said it understood the death happened shortly after the man learned he was being investigated. The facts in his case had not been established, it said.
Labour has not commented on those claims, releasing a statement only to confirm the death of a staff member.
“A member of Labour Party staff has died suddenly and unexpectedly.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues, whose privacy must be respected. We will not be commenting further at this time.”
The death comes two weeks after that of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant who took his own life days after being suspended over claims of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping”.
The Commons is drawing up new complaints procedures in the wake of a number of sex scandals in Westminster in recent weeks.
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned after a series of misconduct claims and First Secretary Damien Green is being investigated over allegations pornography was previously found on his office computer.
