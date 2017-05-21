Labour Promises Students Starting University This Year Will Escape Tuition Fees

Students starting university this September will have their first year fees written off if Labour wins the election, the party has announced.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party’s pledge goes further than its existing promise to scrap tuition fees from 2018 under a Labour government.

Corbyn, launching the policy in tandem with Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner, says the plan will save 400,000 students an average of around £27,000.

The move, to discourage students deferring until after tuition fees are abolished, is part of a £38 billion promise on fees, which is to be paid for by increasing income tax paid by the wealthiest and reversing Tory cuts to corporation tax.

The Conservative Party pointed to Brexit negotiations having the biggest impact on students, and warned their future would be “under threat” if Corbyn was leading the talks.