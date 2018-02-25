Labour Support A Customs Union With EU, Shadow Brexit Secretary Says

Starmer said Labour had “long championed being in a customs union with the EU and the benefits”.

The shadow Brexit secretary warned it was now “crunch time” for Theresa May over her approach to the customs union, and said it would be “better” to reach “bold” new trade agreements by working with the EU.

Labour will support remaining in a customs union with the European Union after Brexit, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

"We've agreed to develop our Brexit policy" @Keir_Starmer says Labour want to have access to 'a' customs union which 'will do the work of the current customs union' #marr pic.twitter.com/4GEN4AQ0jE

He told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “Obviously it’s the only way of realistically, to get tariff free access, it’s really important for our manufacturing base and nobody can answer the question how you keep your commitment to no hard border in Northern Ireland without a customs union.”

Starmer said Labour had had “many weeks of discussion unanimously” and had agreed to develop their policy, to be announced by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday.

He continued: “The customs arrangements at the moment are hardwired into the membership treaty so I think everybody now recognises there’s going to have to be a new treaty - it will do the work of the customs union.

“It’s a customs union, that’s what the CBI are saying now, it’s what the various amendments are now all saying - there’s going to have to be a new agreement, but will it do the work of the current customs union? Yes, that’s the intention.”

Starmer said Britain was more likely to strike new deals if it works “jointly with the EU”, adding: “We all want to do bold new trade agreements but we would be better off doing that with the EU.”