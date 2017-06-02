All Sections
    Nearly-Naked Lace Shorts For Men Is The Summer Trend We Didn't Know The World Needed

    Here's where you can buy this summer's 🔥 🔥 🔥 trend.

    The nearly-naked trend has been on our radar for some time now and we thought we’d seen it all, but boy were we wrong.

    The latest iteration of the trend to take over social media are these matching lace shorts and shirts for men.

    Originally intended to be a one-off they are now actually available for you to buy.

    A post shared by C A Z W E L L (@cazwellnyc) on

    HAWT.

    US rapper Cazwell commissioned Hoza Rodriguez, designer and owner of the streetwear brand Hologram City, to create the pastel lace shorts with matching shirts.

    And after the amazing reaction they’ve had online they are now available to buy from Hologram City for $49 per item plus $15 international shipping (that works out as about £50).

    And why wouldn’t you want a pair when they elicit reactions such as:

    Conversations