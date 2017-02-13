Lady Gaga is not someone who’s known for doing things by halves, as she’s demonstrated once again, with this impressive tattoo commemorating her Grammys duet with Metallica.
The ‘Million Reasons’ singer took to the stage with the rockers to perform ‘Moth Into Flame’, and Gaga appears to have had a moth permanently etched across her back to mark the occasion:
Obviously, it’s perfectly possible that the tat is just temporary, but Gaga has added the hashtag “ink” to the picture, which suggests the design isn’t one she can just wash off.
Gaga is no stranger to musical-inspired tattoos either, and prior to last year’s Grammys, she had an iconic photo of David Bowie tattooed across her ribs, later performing a tribute to him during the ceremony.
Gaga and Metallica - who dubbed themselves ‘MetalliGa’ for the night - impressed with their performance, even though they were hit by technical difficulties.
At the start of their performance, James Hetfield’s microphone stopped working, which forced him to share with the ‘Joanne’ creator.
It was certainly a far cry from the Gaga fans saw at last Sunday’s Super Bowl, where the singer wowed the crowds with an impressive halftime set, showcasing her greatest hits.