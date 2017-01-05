Lancôme has officially changed the highlighter game with it’s spring 2017 makeup collection, aptly titled ‘Absolutely Rose’.

The ‘La Rose a Poudrer’ highlighter comes in a macaron-inspired box with a baby pink rose inside, which has petals covered in a softly shimmering powder.

A photo posted by Stefanie (@fairlycharming_beauty) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:53am PST

Just look how pretty!

A photo posted by Redakcja Polki.pl (@polkipl) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:58am PST

There’s also the option to buy the matching ‘Parisian Kabuki’ brush, to gently swirl around on the rose before sweeping over the high points of your face.

A video posted by Jessica Lopes (@jehpamella) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Here’s what the highlighter looks like on Lily Collins, the official face of Lancôme’s Absolutely Rose campaign.

A photo posted by BeautyAlmanac (@beautyalmanac) on Nov 23, 2016 at 6:35am PST

The new limited edition collection also features rose-inspired shades of Cushion Blush, Juicy Shakers, eyeshadows, lipsticks and lip balm.

A photo posted by M (@marytushik) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:20am PST

Plus there’s an eyeshadow palette and brightening eyeliner on offer.

A photo posted by HuffPost UK Style (@huffpostukstyle) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Sign us up for the whole lot.

