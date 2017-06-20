All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    20/06/2017 11:22 BST | Updated 20/06/2017 15:32 BST

    Landlord Ministers Leading Grenfell Fire Response Told To Resign Over Voting Record On Housing

    Nick Hurd and Sajid Javid actually voted against making homes ‘fit for human habitation'.

    Landlord ministers who voted against making homes “fit for human habitation” should resign in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the Labour Party’s chairman has suggested. 

    Ian Lavery said fire minister Nick Hurd and communities secretary Sajid Javid should be “looking in the mirror” and asking “am I fit for office?”. 

    The two were among 72 Tory MPs - which were all registered as making more than £10,000 a year in income from a property they own - who voted against the Labour amendment to the Landlord and Tenant Act.

    The amendment stipulated that private sector landlords must ensure homes are “fit for human habitation” in 2016. 

    It comes after the death toll of the Kensington tragedy rose to 79 this week with cheap cladding thought to be behind the rapid spread of the blaze.  

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Fire Minister Nick Hurd will lead the response to the Grenfell Tower disaster but voted against making homes 'fit for human habitation'

    The Conservatives, who defeated the amendment, said the demand would have pushed up rent for tenants as it placed an extra financial burden on landlords.  

    Lavery said Hurd and Javid, who will play high-profile roles in the aftermath of the Kensington disaster, should consider their positions - even though passing the amendment would not have affected Grenfell Tower, because it was aimed at private landlords.

    He said: “We live in one of the richest countries on the planet. Decent housing for all is a most modest demand. It’s a basic human right.   

    “Seventy two Conservative MPs who benefit from renting accommodation voted against our amendment to make homes fit for human habitation, a basic right for their tenants.

    Empics Entertainment
    Ian Lavery said MPs who voted against making homes 'fit for human habitation' should consider standing down

    “Quite frankly it beggars belief, it’s beyond comprehension; greed before decent habitable homes for those already struggling.

    “And for these senior ministers, they need to explain openly and transparently why they don’t think it necessary to have decent habitable homes for those needing accommodation.

    “I’d be looking in the mirror and asking myself some real simple questions about integrity and scruples. Am I fit for office?”

    Laura Pidcock, the newly-elected MP for North West Durham, said property-letting MPs have a “conflict of interest” when it comes to voting on housing regulations for tenants and should not be allowed to vote on them.  

    She said it left the door open for a “stitch up”, adding: “I think that anyone who is a landlord should not be able to vote on legislation affecting landlords, it is a complete conflict of interest.

    “Of course they won’t vote for further protections for people in their homes and will try to get a way with as little regulation as possible, as they perceive that this will affect their profits. 

    “The people of Grenfell Tower have had their concerns repeatedly ignored and it is part of our long history as working class people to have our concerns ignored.”

    Leon Neal via Getty Images
    Laura Pidcock says landlord MPs voting on housing regulation is a 'scandal'

    Pidcock added the Grenfell Tower tragedy was a watershed moment for the UK, which could have wide-reaching implications for housing policy. 

    She said: “Grenfell Tower symbolises the catastrophic failings of the housing system in this country: the failings of privatisation; subcontracting; the scandal of MPs who are also landlords being able to stitch up legislation to benefit their business.

    “It shows our public services cut to the bone, understaffed and undervalued, and it shows the human cost of gentrification and typifies the underhand, government-led social cleansing of inner cities.”

    HuffPost UK has approached Nick Hurd and Sajdi Javid for a comment. 

    The 72 MPs who were registered as deriving income from property of over £10,000 a year and who voted against the law, were as follows:

    Nigel Adams

    Stuart Andrew

    Victoria Atkins

    Jake Berry

    James Berry

    Bob Blackman

    Robert Buckland

    Alun Cairns

    David Cameron

    Alex Chalk

    James Cleverley

    Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

    Therese Coffey

    Geoffrey Cox

    Mims Davies

    Philip Davies

    Richard Drax

    James Duddridge

    Alan Duncan

    Philip Dunne

    Jane Ellison

    George Eustice

    Mike Freer

    Richard Fuller

    John Glen

    Robert Goodwill

    Chris Grayling

    Dominic Grieve

    Chris Heaton-Harris

    Peter Heaton-Jones

    George Hollingberry

    Kevin Hollinrake

    Philip Hollobone

    Nick Hurd

    Stewart Jackson

    Margot James

    Sajid Javid

    Joseph Johnson

    Simon Kirby (teller)

    Greg Knight

    Brandon Lewis

    Julian Lewis

    Craig Mackinlay

    Tania Mathias

    Karl McCartney

    Anne Marie Morris

    Sheryll Murray

    Robert Neill

    Sarah Newton (teller)

    Jesse Norman

    David Nuttall

    Neil Parish

    Owen Paterson

    Rebecca Pow

    Jeremy Quin

    Jacob Rees-Mogg

    Laurence Robertson

    Julian Smith

    Royston Smith

    Mark Spencer

    John Stevenson

    Desmond Swayne

    Derek Thomas

    Anne-Marie Trevelyan

    Andrew Turner

    Shailesh Vara

    Theresa Villiers

    Ben Wallace

    David Warburton

    Craig Whittaker

    John Whittingdale

    Nadhim Zahawi

    Related...

    MORE:newsgrenfell tower firesajid javidgrenfell towerNick Hurd

    Conversations