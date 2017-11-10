A revolutionary new laser-enabled microscope has been able to capture the stunning intricacies of the brain in unprecedented detail.

These incredibly detailed images are helping us better understand the brain on a cellular level and in turn how it can go wrong in the form of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Developed by Scottish technology firm M Squared, the Aurora light-sheet microscope is able to produce 3D images accurate enough to capture the neural connections themselves.