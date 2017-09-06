'Good Morning Britain' Weather Presenter Laura Tobin Has Given Birth To Her First Child

‘Good Morning Britain’ presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have revealed that weather presenter, Laura Tobin, has given birth.

Sharing the news on Wednesday 6 September, Morgan said: “We are starting with some very happy news today. You may have noticed that Laura, our weather goddess, hasn’t been around this summer.

“We are really pleased to finally announce she has given birth to a little baby girl.”

Reid added that Tobin had called her baby Charlotte.

Charlotte was born prematurely but is “well” and being cared for in the hospital, the presenters said.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Tobin tweeted: “I’m proud to announce I’m a mummy.

“My beautiful baby arrived over the summer (much earlier than planned) a gorgeous girl called Charlotte.”

Tobin announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Dean Brown live on air in May 2017.

“I am having my own little ray of sunshine, yes I’m having a baby,” she said on the show.