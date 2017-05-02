Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin Announces Pregnancy On Live TV

Laura Tobin announced her pregnancy live on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Susanna Reid welled up with tears as the weather presenter revealed she is expecting her first baby, (and she couldn’t resist including a little weather pun).

“As we head into September things will be blooming but it won’t just be my [floral] dress,” Tobin said on Tuesday 2 May.

“Because I’m very pleased to let everybody know that, come the end of October, I’ll be having my own little ray of sunshine… I am having a baby.”