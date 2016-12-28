Newsquest / SWNS.com The marked police car was pursuing a maroon Ford Escort which was being driven by a teenage boy after it failed to stop

Two teens have died after a car they were in crashed while being chased by police.

The boys, both 17, were travelling in a maroon Ford Escort with two others when the car collided with a silver BMW in in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, just before 1am on Tuesday.

One of the pair, understood to be rear-seat passengers, died at the scene while the other died in hospital on Wednesday morning. They have been named locally as Liam Phillips and Reigan Knight.

Reigan Knight (l) and Liam Phillips (r) who have died after a car crash

The car was being followed by a marked Essex Police vehicle before the crash at 12.50am, Essex Police said.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which has launched an investigation.

Two other teenage boys suffered minor injuries, the Press Association reported.

Facebook A candle vigil to Reigan Knight and Liam Phillips who have died after a car crash

A 16-year-old from Great Wakering was charged on Wednesday with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without a driving licence and causing death by driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old from Shoebury was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and has been bailed until January 14 2017 pending further inquiries.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission

Friends have paid tribute to the boys on social media.

Keeley Boissinot wrote on Facebook: “RIP Reigan and Liam, Far too young to pass away, condolences to both the family.”

Shane Davies wrote on Facebook: “RIP Liam Phillips and Reigan Knight much love for you both why did it have to be you my heart’s going out for family and friends gone but never forgotten RIP BRO.”

Holly Convey posted a tribute photo to the boys and wrote: “Two young boys gone so quick RIP Reigan and Liam you will be missed but never forgotten.”

Lacey Lazell wrote on Facebook: “RIP Reigan and Liam, you both will be sadly missed thoughts go out.”

Ben Atkinson posted a photo of floral tributes with tea light candles spelling out the boys’ initials, ‘RK’ and ‘LP’, and wrote: “RIP Reigan Knight and Liam will be missed dearly and will never forget you brothers won’t ever stop think about you and will look up praying for you both love ya bros.”

