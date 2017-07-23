All Sections
    23/07/2017 15:54 BST

    Lemonade Stand Girl Offered Jobs And Receives Apology From Council After Her Stand Was Shut Down

    Life gave her lemons.

    A five-year-old girl who hit the headlines after her homemade lemonade stand was shut down by the council has received dozens of offers to set up stalls at other events.

    Andre Spicer, a business school professor, let his daughter set up a stand near their home to sell refreshments to people heading to the Lovebox music festival in Victoria Park, east London, last weekend.

    EMPICS Entertainment
    The little girl wanted to sell lemonade to people attending Lovebox festival

    But after half an hour four council officials told the pair to shut up shop and slapped Prof Spicer with a £150 fine as he held his sobbing daughter in his arms.

    Father and daughter duly packed up the lemonade stall and returned home, with a bewildered-sounding Spicer telling the BBC: “She just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces. She was really proud of herself.”

    But Tower Hamlets Council has now cancelled the fine and hand-delivered a note to the family’s home to apologise, the Press Association reported.

    The family tweeted:

    The little girl, who has not been named, has been offered dozens of jobs, according to the BBC.

    Lee Fest: Neverland has also invited the little girl to sell lemonade at its August festival in Kent.

    Conversations