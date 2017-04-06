Unite’s Len McCluskey was unaware that the Labour panel which refused to expel Ken Livingstone included two members of his union, sources have told HuffPost UK.

The party’s National Constitutional Committee (NCC) sparked a backlash from Jewish groups and the Shadow Cabinet on Wednesday when it decided to only suspend the former Mayor of London for remarks he made about Hitler and Zionism.

Jeremy Corbyn ordered a fresh probe into Livingstone’s other remarks on the issue and general secretary Iain McNicol has now written to the ruling National Executive Committee to confirm that an investigation would take place following “many complaints” from members.

But it has emerged that two of the three panel members who determined Livingstone’s fate had links to Unite, Britain’s biggest union.

The pair, one a councillor and the other an MP’s assistant, outvoted the third member and chair of the panel in the crunch hearing, HuffPost UK has been told.