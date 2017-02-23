Ahead of London Fashion Week February 2017 Leomie Anderson told us she was hoping for a more inclusive experience to the one she had last year, when the makeup artists were ill equipped to work with her skin tone.

So we caught up with the model on the Ashish front row to find out how she had fared this time around, when she walked for Julien Macdonald and Anya Hindmarch.

It may have helped that we’d just watched the most exuberant celebration of diversity and acceptance on the catwalk, but Anderson was feeling very positive about the direction the fashion industry is moving in.

“Honestly it make me smile so much to see more women of colour represented within all of the fashion weeks not just London,” she said.