Ahead of London Fashion Week February 2017 Leomie Anderson told us she was hoping for a more inclusive experience to the one she had last year, when the makeup artists were ill equipped to work with her skin tone.
So we caught up with the model on the Ashish front row to find out how she had fared this time around, when she walked for Julien Macdonald and Anya Hindmarch.
It may have helped that we’d just watched the most exuberant celebration of diversity and acceptance on the catwalk, but Anderson was feeling very positive about the direction the fashion industry is moving in.
“Honestly it make me smile so much to see more women of colour represented within all of the fashion weeks not just London,” she said.
“I’m so happy that you get to see a lot more natural hair on the runways as well,” Anderson added.
“Because when I first started modelling, girls who had even the slightest curl were straightening their hair every single day.
“They wouldn’t even go to castings with their hair curly.
“So it’s lovely for me to see all different hair types, all different skin tones and all different ethnicities represented on the runways.”
However, Anderson cautions that the fight for inclusive catwalks is far from over.
“Yes this season has been very diverse, but it’s a matter now of consistency and also seeing it reflected within other areas of the industry,” she said.
“But so far this fashion week has been amazing.”