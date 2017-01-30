British YouTuber Lewys Ball has become one of the latest people to front Rimmel’s ‘Live the London Look’ adverts.

Following in the footsteps of other global brands, Rimmel London has become the latest household name to choose a male beauty blogger as an ambassador for their new makeup campaign.

The 17-year-old shared the brand’s promo video with his 49,000 Instagram followers, saying: “So happy to announce I have joined the Rimmel family as their ambassador for their new campaign.

In the past, female models like Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger have become synonymous with the phrase: “Get The London Look.”

But Ball wants his followers to know that makeup and beauty brands aren’t just for women, he told his followers: “Makeup is for everybody to wear, it doesn’t matter who you are.

“There isn’t one London look, it is whatever you want it to be,” he added.