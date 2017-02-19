All Sections
    19/02/2017 15:38 GMT | Updated 19/02/2017 16:08 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Lottie Moss, Adwoa Aboah And Sistine Stallone Rule The Topshop Unique Runway

    We can almost hear the waves lapping on the shore.

    Adwoa AboahLottie Moss and Sistine Stallone have set us daydreaming about our next vacay, following their appearance on the Topshop Unique London Fashion Week runway.

    Autumn/winter 2017 collections may be dominated by jumpers and coats, but the Topshop Unique’sshow featured a fair few pieces we want to pack for our next beach trip.

    Aboah modeled a sheer pink dress that had us fantasising about romantic beach-side strolls.

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

    While Moss modelled our evening holiday look of choice: the off-the-shoulder sweater thrown nonchalantly over a floral dress.

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    And Sistine Stallone wore a floor-length floral dress with a daringly cut away back.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    The beauty look was inspired by nineties rave scene (similarly to the bolder looks seen at Versus), with models styled as “urban travellers”.

    Makeup artist Lynsey Alexander created a look with “pared back skin [that] is the right side of radiant whilst clumpy lashes and a blurred, stained lip recall post party anti-perfection.”

    Scroll through the gallery below to see more looks from the Topshop Unique London Fashion Week show:

    Topshop Unique A/W 2017

