Adwoa Aboah, Lottie Moss and Sistine Stallone have set us daydreaming about our next vacay, following their appearance on the Topshop Unique London Fashion Week runway.
Autumn/winter 2017 collections may be dominated by jumpers and coats, but the Topshop Unique’sshow featured a fair few pieces we want to pack for our next beach trip.
Aboah modeled a sheer pink dress that had us fantasising about romantic beach-side strolls.
While Moss modelled our evening holiday look of choice: the off-the-shoulder sweater thrown nonchalantly over a floral dress.
And Sistine Stallone wore a floor-length floral dress with a daringly cut away back.
The beauty look was inspired by nineties rave scene (similarly to the bolder looks seen at Versus), with models styled as “urban travellers”.
Makeup artist Lynsey Alexander created a look with “pared back skin [that] is the right side of radiant whilst clumpy lashes and a blurred, stained lip recall post party anti-perfection.”
Scroll through the gallery below to see more looks from the Topshop Unique London Fashion Week show: