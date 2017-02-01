Liam Fox Admits UK 'Unlikely' To Hit £1 Trillion Export Target

“In terms of the level of growth and global trade at the moment... that would make that difficult to achieve,” he said.

Asked by MPs if he could “safely retire” the export target, Fox said “I think it is unlikely to be achievable by 2020”.

Fox blamed low global growth for missing the trade goal, which was set in 2012 as a key part of a Government strategy to boost manufacturing.

Liam Fox told the International Trade Committee on Wednesday it would be difficult to meet a target to increase UK exports to £1 trillion by 2020, set by former chancellor George Osborne.

Britain is “unlikely” to hit its export target, the Secretary of State for International Trade has admitted.

During the committee hearing Fox hit out at an article in the Huffington Post, which revealed his department was struggling to perform key duties and get staff into place.

He called the article “ill informed” and “insulting”, after he was challenged about its claims by International Trade Committee member Toby Perkins MP, but admitted he was currently trying to fill 96 department posts, parts of his department were “overworked”, he was looking across Whitehall for skilled staff he could “import”, and that he would have to “buy in” some skills.

“You’ll be aware of the article in January in the Huffington Post quoting trade groups and businesses saying your department was hiring third rate people, and people were running around like headless chickens trying to get civil servants into place”, Perkins said.

“I want to be sure... you have the quality and the resources in place that you need.”

“I thought that particular article was ill informed and I thought rather insulting to our staff,” Fox said.

“Because we have been looking across Whitehall for the people we can import, and there is a lot of skill across Whitehall.”

“...Recently we identified a further 96 posts which we didn’t think we had the capability in Whitehall to fulfil.”

“...They are in the process of coming through our HR, which is one of the most overworked departments in the DIT, for obvious reasons.”

“...I don’t like when articles like that talk about the skilled staff we have already working in Whitehall as ‘second rate’,” he said.

“Third rate actually,” Perkins said.

“Yes, third rate, giving Huffington Post the benefit of the doubt, which is not something I would usually do,” Fox said, but admitted: “not all the skills will be available [in Whitehall] and some will have to be bought in.”

Earlier in the hearing on Wednesday Fox finally abandoned a key trade goal, telling MPs it was “good for us to have the ambition to do it”, but it was not likely to be met.