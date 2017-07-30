Liam Gallagher is in New York playing his first shows in North America as a solo artist, but seems to have fallen foul of strict US licensing laws. On Twitter, the 44-year-old ex-Oasis frontman revealed he had to show identification to buy cigarettes. He wrote: “I’ve just been told I can’t buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad.”

While the rock star appeared to be fuming, it didn’t keep him down for long.

There's nothing like a good burn round Central Park 1st thing in the morning as you were brothers n sisters LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2017

Xavi Torrent via Getty Images Liam Gallagher earlier this month.

Twitter reacted, and naturally made reference to one song in particular from the Oasis back catalogue.

All he needs are Cigarettes.

And Alcohol. — Tim Gatt (@TimGatt) July 29, 2017

But all he needs are cigarettes — LongOne (@LongyReturns) July 29, 2017

No cigarettes just alcohol tonight then 😂 — Edwin Wilson (@EdwinWilson84) July 29, 2017

is it my imagination or has liam gallagher just been denied something worth living for? https://t.co/miZsEYg2bQ — ross buchanan (@rossy) July 29, 2017

There were variations on the theme, however.

Just roll with it mate, don't look back in anger — James (@efcjames_) July 29, 2017

Stop Crying Your Heart Out.. 🙊 https://t.co/cKYFbyO8cI — Liz Farebrother (@emfarebro) July 30, 2017

Don't look back in anger https://t.co/ZsRaJjCoHO — Tatjana (@2goddess4blocks) July 30, 2017

Some made not unreasonable points.

Saw Liam Gallagher in departure lounge at Gatwick two weeks ago - he did look bloody good for 44! https://t.co/ac03fVdaKh — Caroline Williams (@caro20005) July 29, 2017

You had to be really mad because You forgot about "LG x".

Take care of You, Liamie. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5a4jmx6rJO — Oasis BeadyEye (@OasisBeadyEye) July 30, 2017

And the flashpoint inspired a series of amusing gifs, mainly based around his ongoing feud with brother Noel.

When the cashier hands out the ID burn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2UjcctoaQs — Mathew Snook (@SnookMathew) July 29, 2017