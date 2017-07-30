Liam Gallagher is in New York playing his first shows in North America as a solo artist, but seems to have fallen foul of strict US licensing laws.
On Twitter, the 44-year-old ex-Oasis frontman revealed he had to show identification to buy cigarettes. He wrote:
“I’ve just been told I can’t buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad.”
While the rock star appeared to be fuming, it didn’t keep him down for long.
Twitter reacted, and naturally made reference to one song in particular from the Oasis back catalogue.
There were variations on the theme, however.
Some made not unreasonable points.
And the flashpoint inspired a series of amusing gifs, mainly based around his ongoing feud with brother Noel.
On Friday, Gallagher played a solo show at The McKittrick Hotel in New York and is scheduled to play at the Rough Trade store in Williamsburg on Sunday night. In New York City, the minimum age to buy a pack of cigarettes is 21.